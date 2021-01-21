Bell

WENDY BELL is telling her FACEBOOK followers that she is joining ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE/PITTSBURGH for a midday show. The post shows a whiteboard proclaiming that BELL will be heard on WJAS MONDAY-THURSDAY 11a-noon (ET) and FRIDAYS 9a-noon, starting MONDAY (1/25), accompanied by the statement "AMERICA needs common sense conservatism. LET'S ROLL!!!"

BELL was fired last FALL by crosstown ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH for calling for protestors defacing monuments to be "shot on sight" and telling BLACK LIVES MATTER protesters in a video posted online, "The silent majority is pissed and they are armed and they are ready. So, don’t muck with us." Before joining KDKA in 2018, BELL was fired from crosstown ABC affiliate WTAE-TV in 2016 for comments on FACEBOOK profiling the unknown suspects in a 2016 mass shooting as "young black men... (who) have multiple siblings from multiple fathers and their mothers work multiple jobs."

