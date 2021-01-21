The Artist Cooperative

Managing partner BOB DIVNEY has unveiled a newly expanded restructuring of his radio promotion services company, THE ARTIST COOPERATIVE.

The newly implemented changes include BOB HATHAWAY moving up to VP/Active Rock Promotion, and RICH GARCIA joining LISA CRISTIANO as VP/Alternative & Triple A formats.



The realigned national team is augmented by NANCY KLUGMAN, National West Coast Promotion; KATHIE ROMERO, National Southeast Promotion; SKIP ISLEY, National East Coast Promotion, and ANDREW GOVATSOS, National East Coast Promotion/Business Development.



In addition to the promotion staff changes, THE ARTIST COOPERATIVE has launched social and streaming marketing services headed by GLEN FIRSTENBERG, to dovetail with promotion services, providing greater coordination with marketing and radio promotion campaigns.



The changes in the newly expanded company not only supplement THE ARTIST COOPERATIVE’s service to artists, labels, managers and all clients, but also provide more comprehensive strategies to focus and complement the unique power of broadcast and satellite radio with the streaming world.

THE ARTIST COOPERATIVE was founded in 2013 and consults on and executes promotion and marketing service strategies which empower our clients to compete more effectively in the marketplace of music.

