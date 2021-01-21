WKZL

Last year, you may recall, JASON GOODMAN and INTERN SQUIDWARD of JARED & KATIE IN THE MORNING from DBC Top 40 WKZL (107.5 KZL)/GREENSBORO, NC placed a bet based on the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. If the president won reelection, SQUIDWARD would get himself a TRUMP tattoo. If JOE BIDEN should win, PD JASON GOODMAN agreed to receive a BIDEN tattoo. We all know who won that wager!

Today it was time to pay up.

The fine folk from nearby INKOLOGY came to the studio and began the process at 7:30 AM. The tattoo took about five minutes to finish ... it was all captured on camera and streamed on FACEBOOK.

BOTTOMS UP!

GOODMAN said, "It did not hurt as bad as I expected. I would be more excited to show it off if it were something else, but it is what it is."

