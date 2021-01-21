Reeling from losing the WHITE HOUSE and the SENATE, right wing politicians are facing an uncertain future as the REPUBLICAN PARTY splits into various factions. SALEM RADIO NETWORK is stepping into the debate with a weekly program, "REBUILDING THE RIGHT," hosted by Dr. SEBASTIAN GORKA and debuting next WEDNESDAY (1/27) at 4p (ET).

SALEM hosts HUGH HEWITT, MIKE GALLAGHER, DENNIS PRAGER, CHARLIE KIRK, LARRY ELDER, and ERIC METAXAS will participate on a rotating basis, as will SALEM podcaster DINESH D'SOUZA, who was pardoned by former President TRUMP for his felony campaign finance conviction. The aim of the show, according to SALEM SVP/Spoken Word Formats PHIL BOYCE, is to "help conservatives avoid any sadness over recent events and create positive, actionable steps for crafting a new direction for the nation."

