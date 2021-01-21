-
Lisa Michelle Named Station Manager For Capital Community Media In Salem, OR
LISA MICHELLE has been named station manager for CAPITAL COMMUNITY MEDIA in SALEM, OR, and will begin on FEBRUARY 1st. It is a newly created position for LISA.
Said MICHELLE, "I am very honored to be the one chosen to take on this project and I want to thank BRIAN SALIBA and JAY LOVE for your leadership and for giving me the tools to be able to achieve this position."