Capital Community Media

LISA MICHELLE has been named station manager for CAPITAL COMMUNITY MEDIA in SALEM, OR, and will begin on FEBRUARY 1st. It is a newly created position for LISA.

Said MICHELLE, "I am very honored to be the one chosen to take on this project and I want to thank BRIAN SALIBA and JAY LOVE for your leadership and for giving me the tools to be able to achieve this position."

