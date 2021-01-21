-
KRXP/Colorado Springs, CO To Bring Local Twist To International Clash Day 2021
January 21, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (RXP@1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO announces it will be joining radio stations across the world on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5TH to celebrate "INTERNATIONAL CLASH DAY 2021."
KRXP will bring a local twisit to the global celebration. PD SHAWN ROCK said, "We’ve adopted the hashtag #onlylocalmatters and invited local business partners to curate different playlists throughout the day. Screw big corporate!"