Digital Leadership Promotions

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP, has upped NATALIE MADAJ to SVP/Digital Licensing, Americas, and DANIEL LANG to VP/Digital Licensing, EMEIA, effective immediately. They both will continue to report to EVP/Global Digital Strategy ERIC MACKAY.

MACKAY shared, “Digital is a central part of our business and having the best team is critical to expanding our reach into new verticals and maximizing our value. NATALIE and DANIEL have been instrumental in strengthening our relationships with digital service providers and helping to ensure that our songwriters get paid fairly and quickly. Having hired them both, it's been incredibly rewarding to see how much they’ve grown over the years, and I’m excited to have them continue to take on more responsibility.”



MADAJ added, “It’s an honor to take on this new role and continue to focus on serving our songwriters and protecting their work. Our number one priority has been to close the best deals possible, so our songwriters can have long-lasting careers – something that’s been particularly important during these unprecedented times. I’m looking forward to working with Eric and Daniel to identify new opportunities for our writers across the globe.”

