John Parker

JOHN PARKER exits PROMO ONLY PROMOTIONS after close to 12 years. His previous experience includes PROFILE RECORDS (89-94), SELECT RECORDS (1995) ROBBINS ENTERTAINMENT (1996-2008).

"It's been a great 11 years and 11 months. From helping to take numerous records to #1 on the Dance Radio/Mix Show Chart to helping to build the PROMO ONLY Summer Sessions. It's been fun. I'd like to thank PROMO ONLY for the support and friendship that goes well beyond that time and will continue into the future."

Reach out to him c/o DANCE MUSIC CONSULTANT LLC, 2324 Atlantic Blvd., WANTAGH, NY 11793, (917) 992-1522 or jp@dancemusicconsultant.com.

