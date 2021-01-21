Rebecah 'Bec' Rye

LOTUS Active Rock KKBZ (105.1 THE BLAZE)/FRESNO night personality REBECAH “BEC” RYE is competing in INKED MAGAZINE’s “Cover Girl” competition. PD E CURTIS JOHNSON broke the news saying the competition started this week and runs through JANUARY 28th.

JOHNSON said, “In addition to 11 other SAG/AFTRA credits, BEC was featured in 'Furious 7' and SHINEDOWN’s video “The Human Radio” from their album “Attention Attention.”

In competing for the title of INKED’s cover girl competition, BEC says, “I’m trying to embody my people and give metal heads a cover girl worth rockin’ the vote for!”

Check out her Inked photo shoot here.

