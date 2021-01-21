Sales Management Changes

CUMULUS MEDIA has shaken up sales management at WESTWOOD ONE and the CUMULUS RADIO STATION GROUP.

The changes include WESTWOOD ONE EVP/Sales, NORTHEAST Region RON RUSSO being promoted to Pres./Sales for WESTWOOD ONE, reporting to WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES and replacing BRYAN FORBES, who is "leaving the company to pursue another opportunity." Also, RAFE D'AMICO is upped to SVP/Pres. of National Sales at CUMULUS RADIO STATION GROUP, also succeeding FORBES and reporting to EVP/Ops. DAVE MILNER. WESTWOOD ONE EVP/Sales and Sports Partnerships BRANDON BERMAN is adding oversight of NORTHEAST regional sales to his duties with the MIDWEST region and WESTWOOD ONE SPORTS sales. WESTWOOD ONE EVP/Sales for the WEST and SOUTHWEST regions. KIM BRYANT, adds the SOUTHEAST region, and WESTWOOD ONE MIDWEST and WEST region sports sales chief ADAM SHIFRIN is upped to VP/Sports Sales and Marketing for WESTWOOD ONE.

“WESTWOOD ONE is extremely fortunate to have a group of sales executives poised to lead the team forward seamlessly,” said GRIMES. “I’m thrilled to announce these well-deserved promotions that will enable us to manage through this challenging pandemic with confidence, commitment, resilience and results.”

“The station group has benefited greatly from RAFE’s knowledge and strategic approach to its national business,” said MILNER. “Promoting him to lead the talented team and our relationship with KATZ is well-deserved.”

