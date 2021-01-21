Chao (Photo: Twitter @keluchao)

In the aftermath of the resignation of TRUMP appointee MICHAEL PACK as CEO of the U.S. AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA (NET NEWS 1/20), the BIDEN administration has named KELU CHAO as the agency's Interim CEO. CHAO, PD and Associate Director for Language Programming for the VOICE OF AMERICA, had been one of PACK's foremost critics at the agency; her appointment was one of thirty four acting managerial appointments announced by the WHITE HOUSE.

PACK exited at President BIDEN's request after seven months at the USAGM, during which several of his actions, including replacing managers, demoting and firing reporters, and alleged editorial interference to favor the TRUMP administration's positions, led to condemnation from staffers and whistleblower complaints. The Office of Special Counsel has ordered the USAGM to investigate the whistleblower complaints, a lawsuit resulted in a preliminary injunction in NOVEMBER barring editorial interference, and an allegation by the GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT issued this week claims that the USAGM spent millions to hire a law firm to investigate its own employees.

