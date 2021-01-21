Coming February 1st

PUNCHBOWL NEWS, the news site formed by JAKE SHERMAN and ANNA PALMER after they left POLITICO, has partnered with ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 for "THE DAILY PUNCH," a new daily news podcast. The show, co-hosted by SHERMAN and PALMER, is scheduled to debut FEBRUARY 1st. PUNCHBOWL, founded along with reporter JOHN BRESNAHAN, launched on JANUARY 4th.

"There’s no shortage of partisan platforms and news outlets that play to the emotions of the audience -- THE DAILY PUNCH isn’t one of them,” said SHERMAN and PALMER in a joint comment included in a press release. “We’ll bring listeners an unfiltered look at the key players and the stakes of every major issues, and we’re thrilled to partner with CADENCE13 for this key component of our new venture.”



“JAKE and ANNA are at the top of their game -- two of the best reporters in the country, with unparalleled access to the power players and forces driving the political news conversation,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “With the eyes of the world on Washington at this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them to the CADENCE13 family to launch what will quickly become one of the most important sources of political news in the country.”

