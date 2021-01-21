McRae (Photo: Facebook)

On FRIDAY (1/15), RCA RECORDS and HARD 8 WORKING GROUP presented TATE MCRAE with a plaque celebrating her very first RIAA certified platinum single, “you broke me first.”

The team gathered all across the globe via ZOOM to celebrate this momentous first for the artist. TATE shared the news with her fans on TIKTOK (watch here).

From Right To Left:

Top Row: MEG KEHOE (RCA), STEP PENSA (RCA), NICK PIROVANO (RCA), DIRK HEMSATH (HARD 8)

2nd Row: TATE MCRAE (Artist), LINDA CANGO (RCA), JAKE OTTMAN (RCA), MATT FELDMAN (HARD 8), PETER EDGE (RCA)

3rd Row: KEITH NAFTALY (RCA), DAVID CONWAY (HARD 8), KAREN LAMBERTON (RCA), JESSIE MALDONADO (RCA), NICK LIGHT (RCA)

4th Row: KATHRIN WEBER (RCA), ALI LEVY (RCA), SABRINA RIVERA (RCA), ALLY CUSHING (RCA), MIKA EL-BAZ (RCA)

5th Row: JEN TANNTER (RCA), TAREK AL-HAMDOUNI (RCA), KATHERRINE GRIFFITH (RCA), CAROLYN WILLIAMS (RCA), KEITH ROTHCHILD (RCA)

