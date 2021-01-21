Cooking With Sheri Lynch

CHARLOTTE-based NOW! MEDIA syndicated BOB & SHERI morning show co-host SHERI LYNCH has penned a cookbook called "COOKING WITH CATS: FAVORITE RECIPIES OF CRAZY CAT PEOPLE AND THE FELINES WE FEAST WITH.” In 6 short weeks, the book has already sold over 1,000 copies.

LYNCH explained, “The pandemic has forced all of us to rethink listener engagement. It has changed listening patterns —especially for women — pushing us to really innovate, finding different ways to stay connected with our listeners.” “We spent most of 2020 developing creative ways to interact with our audience.” “Whether it's our FACEBOOK LIVE HAPPY HOURS or giving away a BIDET-A-DAY in the month of MAY, we want our show to be a fun escape from divisive and hard news. Being independent from big group ownership gives us loads of flexibility and allows us to move quickly on new ideas, features, and promotions.” "That’s why we invited listeners to share photos of their cats mucking around in their kitchens - and chose over 70 photos to be included in the book.” “It’s as much their book as it is mine!”

NOW! MEDIA Co-Founder TONY GARCIA said, “With independence comes the freedom to explore original ideas.” "A perfect example of this innovation is the phenomenal success we’ve had with SHERI’s recent cookbook, which was promoted primarily on the show’s social media and generated an incredible amount of fan participation and orders.” “When we started developing the cookbook idea, we wanted it to be more than a fundraising project (proceeds from the book benefit feline-friendly charities). We wanted something our listeners could participate in."

BOB & SHERI are now heard on more than 65 radio stations across AMERICA, and in 170 countries via AMERICAN FORCES RADIO. To learn more visit www.bobandsheri.com.

