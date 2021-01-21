Sold

CUMULUS spinoff trust THE MAINSTAY STATION TRUST LLC is selling Sports WTOD (106.5 THE TICKET)/DELTA-TOLEDO, OH to DELMARVA EDUCATIONAL ASSOCIATION for $110,000.

In other filings with the FCC, LANGER BROADCASTING GROUP, LLC is selling Silent WBAS-A-W268CP/WEST YARMOUTH, MA to BOB BITTNER BROADCASTING, INC. for $100,000.

I3G RADIO, LLC is selling Classic Country KQKD-A-K260DG (PURE COUNTRY 107.1 & 99.9)/REDFIELD, SD to GRAY GHOST BROADCASTING for $25,000.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA TUSCALOOSA LICENSE, LLC applied for an STA to operate WFFN/COALING, AL with reduced power due to a failing transmitter tube.

And filing for Silent STAs were RELEVANT RADIO, INC. (WCNZ-A/MARCO ISLAND, FL, fire damage) and GRUNDY COUNTY BROADCASTERS, INC. (W245CE/MORRIS, IL, transmitter replacement).

« back to Net News