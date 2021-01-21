Allen

STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JIMMIE ALLEN will host the "Blind Date With Your Audience" panel at "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." The panel will take place on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 1p (CT), and offer a real time look directly from listeners regarding their thoughts on things PDs, MDs and label executives would love to know, all in a fun, "game-show" setting. Submit questions for ALLEN to ask your listeners here. All question submissions are due by WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27th.

Register for CRS 2021 here.

