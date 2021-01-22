Study

The COLORADO BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION (CBA) has provided its members with the 2021 NIELSEN “The Power of Broadcast in COLORADO” study that shows broadcast news was the primary source of information during the pandemic due to its perceived trustworthiness and accuracy. The study reinforces that radio and television remain the primary and daily source of entertainment, information, weather and breaking news in the state, and that Millennials continue to be the largest consumers of radio and television in COLORADO.

CBA Pres./CEO JUSTIN SASSO said, "Throughout 2020 we knew that Coloradans’ daily routines were changing at a breakneck speed with distancing orders, businesses being forced to close and our communities rapidly shifting to work from home. Regional health department guidelines were not consistent across our counties, and the way citizens received timely and relevant information was from radio and television.

"Undoubtedly, people use digital and social media for the news and information broadcasters place on their platform. Without broadcasters’ content, digital and social media are simply rumor mills of misinformation. The public has confidence that their live and local broadcasters are going to deliver accurate and relevant information. As they should, because federally licensed broadcasters are entrusted with the responsibility of serving their communities, unlike any other industry.”

« see more Net News