Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) announced THURSDAY (1/21) the return of "ASCAP Music Cafe 2021" to this year's virtual SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, set for JANUARY 29th through FEBRUARY 1st. The event will take place from SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL VILLAGE at 5p (ET) and 2p (PT).

Musical performances include AIRBONE TOXIC EVENT frontman MIKEL JOLLETT; GRAMMY-nominated percussionist and co-founder of the GRAMMY-nominated AFRO-CUBAN/AFRO-BEAT band YERBA BUENA PEDRITO MARTINEZ; Country singer-songwriter HAILEY WHITTERS; indie folk quartet DARLINGSIDE; Soul singer-songwriter DEVON GILFILLIAN; and founding member of acclaimed Roots groups OUR NATIVE DAUGHTERS and BIRDS OF CHICAGO, ALLISON RUSSELL.

The "SUNDANCE ASCAP Music Café" will feature a mix of musical performances from acclaimed talent and rising stars, special ASCAP screen time editions of "VERSED: The ASCAP Podcast," featuring conversations with top ASCAP composers and their collaborators, and a final day showcasing a handpicked selection of performances from the "SUNDANCE ASCAP Music Café" archives.

LORETTA MUÑOZ, ASCAP Assistant VP, Membership, said, "This unique opportunity to showcase the music and composers that bring stories to life across global screens makes this event so special to ASCAP. In our 23rd year, the 'SUNDANCE ASCAP Music Café' continues its dedication to shining the spotlight on the magical relationship of music and film. Though we can’t all be together in person this time, we are super excited to once again share performances from some of our favorite new talents with an even wider audience, engage some of our leading composers in conversation and also share an entertaining look back on the Cafe’s incredibly rich history of stunning and unforgettable performances.”

The "SUNDANCE ASCAP Music Café" virtual venue can be found in the FESTIVAL VILLAGE portal on the MAIN STREET homepage, and is accessible for free by creating an account. Click here.

