Debuts Next Week

Former ENTERCOM News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO sports anchor/reporter GEORGE OFMAN is debuting a new weekly sports interview podcast, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

"TELL ME A STORY I DON'T KNOW" will make its official launch on TUESDAY (1/26) with ESPN's MICHAEL WILBON as the first guest and BOB COSTAS, EDDIE OLCZYK, MIKE GREENBERG, SARAH KUSTOK, and STEVE STONE on future episodes. CHICAGO institution VIENNA BEEF has signed on as sponsor of the podcast, which has posted a trailer in advance of the launch.

OFMAN was with WBBM's sister Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE) in 1992-2009 and moved to WBBM in 2010; he was laid off last JULY in ENTERCOM's job cuts.

