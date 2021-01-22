Flip

iHEARTMEDIA Sports WFXJ-A (930 THE GAME)/JACKSONVILLE, FL has flipped to Gospel as "HALLELUJAH AM 930," using iHEART's national Gospel format. The station will also be heard on WJBT-HD2.

“I am so excited that we are bringing the HALLELUJAH brand to JACKSONVILLE,” said Market Pres. NICKY SPARROW. “iHEART’s HALLELUJAH family of Gospel stations are already loved by so many, and I’m confident that our listeners here in the JACKSONVILLE market will genuinely connect with the station’s uplifting music, on-air lineup, and overall message.”

