New Website

The DIGITAL CREATORS COALITION (DCC) has launched its inaugural website (www.digitalcreatorscoalition.org) that features economic data, policy positions, the latest international intellectual property, and trade policy news. DIGITAL CREATORS COALITION is a broad and diverse group of associations, companies, and organizations united in actively advocating for protecting the U.S. creative communities.



The new DCC website will provide a central resource to help further understanding of the creative community’s outsized economic and cultural contributions and why strong copyright protection and enforcement globally are vital to continuing those contributions.



The coalition includes individual creators, independent producers, small-and-medium-size enterprises (SMEs), large businesses, and labor organizations across movie, music, television, authors, publishers, news media, and sports.



From a DCC statement: “American creative communities supplied the U.S. economy with 5.7 million jobs and $1.5 trillion in economic growth–leading by virtually every metric, whether job creation, economic growth, trade or cultural influence. We are committed to advancing the interests of the creative community in the online environment and are united in our resolve to center strong copyright protection as a top priority for policymakers at home and abroad.”

