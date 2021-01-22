Guyton (Photo: Phylicia J.L. Munn)

Weekly newspaper THE NASHVILLE SCENE, in partnership with CMT, has released the results of its 21st annual Country Music Critics’ Poll, where MICKEY GUYTON, ASHLEY McBRYDE and CHRIS STAPLETON dominated this year. GUYTON was selected as Artist of the Year by consensus of the 95 music journalists from around the country who participated in the poll. They also chose GUYTON as Best Female Vocalist and picked her song, “Black Like Me,” as the year’s best single.

McBRYDE’s sophomore album, “Never Will,” won the Best Album category. STAPLETON was voted Best Male Vocalist. JASON ISBELL was named Best Songwriter, while INGRID ANDRESS was the critics’ pick for Best New Act. THE CHICKS, who returned with a new album in 2020 following a long hiatus, topped the Best Group category.

Check out all the poll results here.

