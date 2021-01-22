Record Bin Radio

Music journalist and broadcaster KELLY McCARTNEY will debut a bi-weekly show, "Record Bin Radio," on APPLE MUSIC COUNTRY on SUNDAY, JANUARY 24th at 2p (CT). The two-hour show will feature McCARTNEY covering a range of American Roots music, from newly discovered indies to classics, and will "explore the many connections between vintage and modern for those who like to dig a little deeper," according to PR materials.

Singer/songwriter EDIE BRICKELL will join McCARTNEY for the premiere episode as she looks back on the early days of NEW BOHEMIANS and talks about the new "Hunter And The Dog Star" album.

"ETTA JAMES once said, 'I want to show that Gospel, Country, Blues, Rhythm and Blues, Jazz, Rock ‘n’ Roll are all just really one thing," said McCARTNEY. "'Those are the American music and that is the American culture.’ Now, I would personally add Folk, Americana and Bluegrass to the list, and call it American Roots music. But yeah, that’s it, that is exactly what RECORD BIN RADIO is all about.”

