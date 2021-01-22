Noel Gallagher (Photo: Hitesh Kapur/Shutterstock.com)

NOEL GALLAGHER has confirmed he will record 14 tracks originally written by OASIS, but without his brother LIAM. The musician recently discovered a collection of “lost” songs by the band, which were never released. OASIS called it quits in 2009 amid the GALLAGHER brothers’ ongoing feud.

The band's former guitarist and chief songwriter has been using the pandemic to sift through old material and revealed he's set to dust off and re-record the tracks that never made it onto any of their albums.

NOEL told the MATT MORGAN PODCAST, “I’ve listed the proper songs and there were 14. They just fell by the wayside of various projects from down the years. I’m going to record them. Some are quite old school.”

He added, "I was looking at the track listing and thinking: ‘Actually, f***ing hell, no I’d approach that song differently now’. It’s been very interesting."

While it’s clear LIAM won’t be involved, it hasn’t been announced whether the rest of his OASIS bandmates will join him for the recording session.

Earlier this year, LIAM, 48, tweeted that he loves his brother and that “2021 is our year” in an attempt to offer an olive branch to NOEL, 53. He previously admitted that the fault in their rift lies with both of them, though NOEL denied his brother’s earlier claims he turned down £100 million for an OASIS reunion. The two split up in 2009 after a backstage dispute blew up. They've been sparring ever since.

