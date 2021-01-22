TCR

RADIO ONE Top 40/Mainstream WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9)/INDIANAPOLIS has moved YEA NETWORKS' syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO from afternoons to mornings. WNOW is the second station in the last few weeks to make the same move. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ/AUSTIN, TX also made the change (Net News 1/8).

RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS OM KAREN VAUGHN commented, "The energy that TINO COCHINO RADIO brought to afternoons on RADIO NOW 100.9 exceeded expectations. It was only natural to bring their infectious energy to mornings and set the tone for our station on a daily basis. We are excited for this next chapter of TCR and RADIO NOW 100.9."

TINO COCHINO added, "The RADIO NOW team truly "gets it". Their execution, promotion, and belief in TCR should be the blueprint. We’ve had a blast in afternoons and the opportunity to now wake up the amazing city of INDIANAPOLIS is a true highlight in our TCR journey."

For more information on TINO COCHINO RADIO reach out to Mikey@tinocohinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.

