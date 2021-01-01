LeBlanc

ALL ACCESS is saddened to just learn that LARRY LEBLANC, OM of DELTA MEDIA LAFAYETTE, LA’s seven station cluster – including Triple A KYMK (106.3 RADIO LAFAYETTE) and Country KOGM (MUSTANG 107.1) -- died on OCTOBER 8, 2020. He was 60.

Subsequently, CHARLES SAGONA is now OM/PD/MD for the stations. At KYMK, former MD BRIDGETTE ROSE, is now focusing on afternoon drive,

SAGONA can be reached csagona@deltamediacorp.com, or (337) 886-4668.

