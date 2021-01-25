Soulja Boy (Hurricane Hank/Shutterstock.com)

A woman who says she was employed by SOULJA BOY as his personal assistant has accused the rapper in a lawsuit filed in LOS ANGLES of multiple instances of assault and sexual battery, holding her against her will and refusing to pay her.

The woman, who filed as "JANE DOE," claims SOULJA BOY (DeANDRE CORTEZ WAY), hired her in DECEMBER 2018 and agreed to pay her $500 a week while she lived and worked at his homes in MALIBU and BELL CANYON. including cleaning, cooking and chauffeuring.

She claims, after less than a month, her boss began sending unsolicited photos of his penis.

“A brief consensual relationship developed, but it soon devolved into violence,” according to a press release from DOE’s lawyer, NEAMA RAHMANI.

Court documents detail multiple allegations of sexual assault and physical and verbal abuse, including rape. She claimed in AUGUST 2020, he locked her in a room for three days without hot water.

SOULJA BOY denied the allegations in a statement to TMZ, saying, "I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies."

SOULJA BOY was sued for assault in JANUARY 2020 by a woman named KAYLA MYERS, who says she had a romantic relationship with him.

The year before, WAY, who had previously been arrested on gun charges, was sentenced to 240 days jail for violating his weapons probation.

