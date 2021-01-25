Kobe Bryant (Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

To commemorate the one-year anniversary of KOBE BRYANT’s tragic death, all SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION member radio stations will air a 24-second moment of silence on TUESDAY, JANUARY 26th at 9:45a (PT) – coinciding with the time the helicopter carrying BRYANT, his daughter GIANNA and seven others crashed in AGOURA HILLS, CA one year ago.



Following the moment of silence, which represents BRYANT's LAKERS jersey number, participating stations will play the attached audio montage tribute, which highlights some of the raw emotion from news reporters, NBA coaches, players and friends following his death.



Commented SCBA President MILES SEXTON, “A year ago, this tragic event shocked us as a community and each of us felt grief over the loss of KOBE and the others in our own private way. The member radio stations of the SCBA want to help our community remember those lost and pay loving tribute to KOBE BRYANT. This simultaneous radio broadcast of an audio tribute and memorial is not only a way to honor the memory of KOBE and the others, but an opportunity to bring our community together at a time we desperately need unity."

« see more Net News