Top 40 Monday Morning Intel Debuts

Last year (NET NEWS 11/02/20) music data history was made with the debut of COUNTRY MONDAY MORNING INTEL for free on ALL ACCESS, and history is about to repeat itself, again!

ALL ACCESS is very proud and equally excited to once again team with MEDIABASE co-creator RICH MEYER, partnering with him on the rollout and weekly updates of his newest exciting product, TOP 40 MONDAY MORNING INTEL. It can be found on the site in the ALL ACCESS TOP 40 section under 'Charts' or on the MONDAY MORNING INTEL site.

MONDAY MORNING INTEL CEO/Founder RICH MEYER noted, "Clearly, the technology revolution has naturally given us many more data points to consider as programmers. Airplay is still critical without any doubt. That said, an overnight spin in market 150 does not equal a morning drive spin in NEW YORK CITY. MONDAY MORNING INTEL has addressed that, as you will see below. Here are the five elements that make up MMI. All five components are provided by our data partners, who we thank very much."

TOP 40 MONDAY MORNING INTEL's 'Secret Sauce'

MEYER continued, "All elements are equally weighed into the composite score, because it is our view that all are of equal importance."

AIRPLAY: weighted by daypart. Hundreds of stations in the top 150 markets. AM DRIVE = 100%, MIDDAY = 80%, PM DRIVE = 90%, EVENINGS = 70%, OVERNIGHTS = 50%.

RETENTION SCORES: measure number of meters retained during every spin of every song on every station, all PPM markets.

CALLOUT: a huge national sample of 125 respondents per region, all combined for a national ranking.

STREAMING: certainly one of the most watched and tracked of the five components, especially immediately after song release. All major services are tracked, both active and passive streaming.

SALES: all of the usual sources are combined to provide a weekly sales rank.

ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER explained, "Data drives everything and TOP 40 MONDAY MORNING INTEL combines five incredible data points into one terrific report, yours for free. It's the genius of RICH MEYER, coming through again. We are thrilled to be able to bring this weekly data to everyone at no charge, right here.

MEYER added, "More than 20 years ago, we began a high profile relationship with our good friends and music business professionals at ALL ACCESS. JOEL DENVER and his distinguished group of industry experts have provided an unmatched platform for our music information beginning with MEDIABASE, right on through AIRPLAY INTEL, MONDAY MORNING INTEL COUNTRY, and now, MONDAY MORNING INTEL TOP 40. We couldn’t be more pleased to continue that relationship.”

