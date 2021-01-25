Hanson

ENTERCOM News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS PD JOHN HANSON has exited the station, reports the MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE.

The paper obtained a memo to staff from ENTERCOM SVP/Market Manager SHANNON KNOEPKE saying that HANSON "is no longer with the company."

NANSON joined WCCO in DECEMBER 2018 from sister Sports KCSP-A (610 SPORTS RADIO) and KWOD-A (1660 THE SCORE)/KANSAS CITY and previously worked in the TWIN CITIES co-hosting HUBBARD ABC affiliate KSTP-TV's "TWIN CITIES LIVE" (for which he won an open audition) after programming LOTUS Sports KBAD-A and KENO-A/LAS VEGAS.

