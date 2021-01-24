Dick Taylor

What is the "We Cycle" and how can it help you better understand how to successfully market your station in today's uncertain world?

Lifelong radio broadcaster and Certified Digital Marketing Consultant (CDMC), Diamond Certified Radio Marketing Consultant (CRMC) DICK TAYLOR pens a weekly mentorship blog and he says that the first step is to realize we are currently not in a "Me Cycle" anymore.

TAYLOR notes, "Today, we live in a world where everyone is concerned about the rapid changes being brought on by the COVID-19 global pandemic. But our world is changing in ways that go beyond the impact of a novel coronavirus, it’s also a societal time of change in AMERICA, change that will continue even after a vaccine has been discovered that will quell this out-of-control virus."

In a "We Cycle" the emphasis is on pull messaging:

∙Positive Attraction

∙Selling Is Seduction

∙Authenticity

∙Reality And Truth

∙Steak

In a "Me Cycle" the emphasis is on push messaging:

∙Overcoming Objections

∙Selling Is Combat

∙Self Confidence And Belief

∙Advertising Specials

∙Sizzle

