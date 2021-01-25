Next Women Of Country

CMT revealed its "NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY" class of 2021 via social media on SATURDAY (1/23). The program recognizes and supports Country music’s most promising female artists, as determined by CMT executives. The 10 new female artists the network will be giving special support to this year are: TENILLE ARTS, PRISCILLA BLOCK, ASHLAND CRAFT, the trio CHAPEL HART, HANNAH DASHER, HARPER GRAE, MACKENZIE PORTER, REYNA ROBERTS, BRITTNEY SPENCER and SACHA VISAGIE.

The year-long campaign, designed to raise awareness for these artists, will find CMT supporting their music and videos across its platforms and social media pages. As per CMT's tradition, the 2021 group is a mix of signed and unsigned acts.

The "NEXT WOMEN OF COUNTRY" program was launched in 2013 as a way to shine a spotlight on the format's next generation (NET NEWS 1/16/13). Past participants have included: LAUREN ALAINA, INGRID ANDRESS, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, LINDSAY ELL, MICKEY GUYTON, CAYLEE HAMMACK, MAREN MORRIS, KACEY MUSGRAVES, RAELYNN, RUNAWAY JUNE, TENILLE TOWNES, WALKER COUNTY, HAILEY WHITTERS, LAINEY WILSON and many more.

Read more about this year's artists here.

« back to Net News