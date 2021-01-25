Dismisses Case

BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE CLEM's lawsuit against COX MEDIA GROUP, Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA morning host MIKE CALTA, and former BUBBA producer MATT "SPICEBOY" LOYD for "malicious and deceitful destruction of his business relationships and career" (NET NEWS 3/13/19) has been dismissed with prejudice. CLEM's attorneys filed a notice of voluntary dismissal in PINELLAS COUNTY, FL court on JANUARY 20th, with the parties agreeing to pay their own attorneys' fees and costs.

BUBBA filed suit on MARCH 3, 2019 repeating his allegations from his suit against NIELSEN that that when he left WHPT for crosstown BEASLEY station WBRN in 2014, CALTA made on-air allegations of ratings tampering and leaked the infamous HULK HOGAN tapes to GAWKER, and that COX pressured NIELSEN into a"sting operation" that led to WBRN's OCTOBER 2015 delisting and, ultimately, termination of his deal with BEASLEY. The suit alleged tortious interference with contractual relationships, tortious interference with advantageous business relationships, and violation of FLORIDA's Deceptive & Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Dismissal with prejudice means the case cannot be relitigated in state court. The most recent activity in the case consisted of non-party NIELSEN AUDIO's motion in OCTOBER to quash or modify subpoenas in order to prevent disclosure of settlement agreements between itself and BUBBA.

