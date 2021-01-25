Larry King's Conclave Speech

THE CONCLAVE presented a long-lost recording of LARRY KING's 1986 keynote speech at CONCLIAVE X, while BENZTOWN released an audio tribute to the late broadcasting icon who died last week. T

THE CONCLAVE presents KING’s keynote speech at the RADISSON INN in PLYMOUTH, MN, in 1985. Shortly after signing his deal with TED TURNER to create a new talk show on CNN, KING embarked on a nationwide tour of his existing radio affiliates to assure them he was not leaving radio anytime soon. Good to his word, he did both the television and radio shows from WASHINGTON, DC, until 1994, when he did his final radio program. On JUNE 21st, 1985, just three weeks after the airing of his first show on CNN, KING delivered a collection of stories from his career to that point to CONCLAVE X attendees.

The BENZTOWN audio tribute can be heard here It was written and voiced by BILL ROYAL and produced by ADAM HOOD.

« see more Net News