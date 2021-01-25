Taylor Wood

SUN BROADCAST GROUP has hired TAYLOR WOOD as Dir./Inventory Sales. WOOD most recently held the position of Sr. Partner and Associate Dir./National Radio Investment at GROUPM. His new role will focus on "building lineups that serve advertisers’ needs and reach their audiences in the most efficient way possible, strategizing with agencies and clients to develop proposals that bring value to SUN BROADCAST GROUP’s partners."

“Anyone who has ever bought or sold network radio knows TAYLOR WOOD,” said SUN BROADCAST GROUP Pres. WARREN FRIEDLAND. “His passion for radio runs deep and his understanding of national radio buys is unparalleled in our industry. TAYLOR is the perfect addition for SUN and complements the phenomenal sales team we have built.”

WOOD adds, “I am truly excited to join the SUN BROADCAST GROUP and GEN MEDIA PARTNERS family. SUN has rapidly established itself as a leader in the audio space and continues to invest in new products and offerings at a time when Audio is experiencing a resurgence of attention from advertisers and agencies. I look forward to working with the team to help position the company for the next chapter and to continue the growth."

