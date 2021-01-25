KOKEFEST 2021

AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK KOKE/AUSTIN will hold its two-day music festival, KOKEFEST 2021, on FRIDAY, AUGUST 6th and SATURDAY, AUGUST 7th at HUTTO PARK at BRUSHY CREEK. The complete lineup and on-sale date will be announced this Spring. Past KOKEFEST headliners include CODY JOHNSON, PARKER McCOLLUM, AARON WATSON, KOE WETZEL, TURNPIKE TROUBADOURS, ROBERT EARL KEEN and MARK CHESNUTT.

"We're ready to get KOKEFEST rolling again," said station OM ERIC RAINES. "The musicians have been waiting to take the stage and fans want their live music back. KOKEFEST 2021 is a combination of the hottest new TEXAS/Red Dirt musicians and the enduring acts that have inspired them ... It will be a great weekend of live music."

