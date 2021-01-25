Irwin

SPROCKETS MUSIC PUBLISHERS has signed MARK IRWIN to a worldwide publishing agreement. IRWIN is known for his credits on #1 singles, including ALAN JACKSON's “Here In The Real World,” BLAKE SHELTON's “Neon Light,” TIM McGRAW's “Highway Don’t Care feat. KEITH URBAN and TAYLOR SWIFT” and TYLER FARR's “Redneck Crazy.” His songs have also been cut by RANDY TRAVIS, TIM McGRAW, CHRIS JANSON and more.

“MARK’s track record shows what an amazing talent he is," said SPROCKETS MUSIC PUBLISHERS Publishing Dir. ELIZABETH BRAHAN. "He is one of the most loved and respected writers in town, not only because of his amazing career, but also because his work ethic is second to none. He has an extraordinary ability to connect with new artists. We’re honored that he wants to make SPROCKETS MUSIC PUBLISHERS his home, and we look forward to a long and productive relationship.”

“I am excited to have a champion like ELIZABETH in my corner and a company like SPROCKETS to help us achieve the success we’re shooting for,” said IRWIN. “At this point in my career, being part of this awesome team has re-lit my fire!”

