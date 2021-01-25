Sports Gambling Network

From ENTERCOM's recent acquisition of the sports data and IGAMING affiliate platform QL GAMING GROUP, it has launched “BETQL AUDIO NETWORK.” The network will feature sports gambling programming heard across ENTERCOM’s portfolio of sports stations, which combined reach over seven million listeners per week, as well as the RADIO.COM app and digital platform.

Two daily shows will headline the network – “YOU BETTER YOU BET” with NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY, which received an average of over 670,000 monthly downloads since the start of the 2020 NFL season, and “BETQL DAILY” with JOE OSTROWSKI and ROSS TUCKER, which was launched in SEPTEMBER 2020 and formerly known as “BETSWEATS.” Network programming will also initially include “BETQL COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF,” which has run throughout the NFL playoffs, with future programming expansion announced at a later date.



As part of the network launch, KEZW-AM/DENVER will relaunch as THE BET 1430AM, serving as a broadcast distribution channel for “BETQL AUDIO NETWORK” content. The network will subsequently launch on 93.1 HD3 (THE BET)/LOS ANGELES. All programming will continue to be available in live and on-demand audio and video formats via RADIO.COM.



“With our acquisition of QL GAMING GROUP in NOVEMBER, we committed to leveraging our national scale to amplify the rapidly growing sports gambling landscape and deliver smart, data-supported sports-betting content to our listeners,” said ENTERCOM SPORTS President MIKE DEE. “By combining the BETQL brand and our deep collection of expert talent, this new network complements our industry-leading local sports broadcast portfolio and will further enhance our position as a leader for sports betting programming.”



“BETQL AUDIO NETWORK” will be cross-promoted across ENTERCOM’s portfolio of 39 all-sports stations across the U.S., which includes WFAN 101.9 FM/660 AM (WFAN-FM/AM)/NEW YORK, SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (WIP-FM)/PHILADELPHIA and 670 THE SCORE (WSCR-AM)/CHICAGO.

