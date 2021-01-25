ENTERCOM'S KEZW-A (EZ 1430 TIMELESS MUSIC)/DENVER is now sports talk THE BET 1430AM a part of the BETQL AUDIO NETWORK and CBS SPORTS RADIO affiliate. Programming will include “BETQL DAILY” with JOE OSTROWSKI and ROSS TUCKER and “YOU BETTER YOU BET” with NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY, as well as CBS SPORTS RADIO NETWORK programming including “TIKI AND TIERNEY”, “THE DA SHOW” and “REITER THAN YOU.”

“With COLORADO a legal sports betting state, we have a unique opportunity to play a role in this rapidly growing arena with the launch of THE BET 1430AM,” said ENTERCOM/DENVER SVP/MM CHUCK SULLIVAN, “RADIO.COM Sports favorites like ‘BETQL DAILY’ and ‘YOU BETTER YOU BET’ are extremely successful podcasts and now is the time to bring those brands to life along with the strength of our established CBS SPORTS RADIO NETWORK and talent to our broadcast audience in DENVER.”



THE BET 1430AM Weekday programming lineup:



4–8a (MT) “THE DA SHOW” with DAMON AMENDOLARA



8–11a (MT) “BETQL DAILY” with JOE OSTROWSKI and ROSS TUCKER



11a–1p (MT) “REITER THAN YOU"



1–2p (MT) “TIKI AND TIERNEY”



2-6p (MT) “YOU BETTER YOU BET” NICK KOSTOS and KEN BARKLEY



6–8p (MT) “THE ZACH GELB SHOW”



8p–12a (MT) “JRSPORTBRIEF”



12–4a (MT) “AFTER HOURS WITH AMY LAWRENCE”

