New President and Additonal Members

The NASHVILLE-based WOMEN'S MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION (WMBA) welcomes KORTNEY TONEY as the organization's first Black President in its 20-year history. TONEY is Corporate Partnerships Mgr. at the NASHVILLE SYMPHONY and a music marketing consultant. Additionally, the group welcomes SPOTIFY Artist & Label Marketing team member MARY CATHERINE KINNEY to its board of directors, along with 40 new members of the organization. View the full list of new members here.

The WMBA Executive Board is led by MOOTV, MOO CREATIVE and THE STEEL MILL's BRANDI SIMMS (the WMBA Board Chair), DEATON FLANIGEN PRODUCTIONS' LINDSEY CLARK, ABOVE BOARD CONSULTING's AMERY FRIDENSTINE, MTHEORY NASHVILLE's CAMEO CARLSON, KINNEY and legal counsel, SHACKLEFORD, BOWEN, McKINLEY & NORTON LLP's LAUREN SPAHN.

