Foo Fighters Radio Airs Feb. 3-April 4

SIRIUSXM announces the launch of "FOO FIGHTERS RADIO" as a limited-engagement channel from FEBRUARY 3rd at noon (ET) through APRIL 4th. FOO FIGHTERS RADIO will be hand-crafted by the band on channel 105 featuring new, exclusive live concert performance and special commentary from DAVE GROHL, TAYLOR HAWKINS, NATE MENDEL, CHRIS SHIFLETT, PAT SMEAR, and RAMI JAFFEE.

To coincide with the release of the band’s 10th studio album, MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT, FOO FIGHTERS RADIO will debut an exclusive performance from the band on FEBRUARY 5th, FOO FIGHTERS LIVE from the SIRIUSXM GARAGE in LOS ANGELES. The event will be attended by a live virtual audience of SIRIUSXM subscribers and hosted by SIRIUSXM’ KAT CORBETT. Additionally, as soon as the new album, MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT, drops at the stroke of midnight, the channel will broadcast the album in its entirety, as a part of a track-by-track album special, hosted by the band.

In addition, BACKSTAGE WITH FOO FIGHTERS will take over PANDORA's three stations: TODAY’S ALTERNATIVE, TODAY’S HARD ROCK beginning FEBRUARY 5th. The channels will be curated and hosted by the band and take listeners behind the scenes with new songs from their new album and hand-picked favorites as part of PANDORA’s ongoing artist takeover series.

“From their inception in mid-90s, to their recent performance at the 2021 PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION celebration, FOO FIGHTERS remain one of America’s biggest rock bands,” said SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN. “They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and on-stage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. This special extended channel will draw new listeners, and as part of it we are very proud to present a FOO FIGHTERS concert from our L.A. studios next week. They are a rock band that grabs you and won’t let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners.”

