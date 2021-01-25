Allen

STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ JIMMIE ALLEN will guest host the midday show on MT. WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES throughout the month of FEBRUARY. Beginning on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1st and continuing through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26th, ALLEN can be heard sharing personal stories and the latest in Country music weekdays from 10a-2p (PT).

“We are thrilled to partner with such an amazing talent for the month of FEBRUARY," said GO COUNTRY 105 Station Mgr. MICHAEL LEVINE. "JIMMIE is a natural entertainer and has a huge following in the SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA community.”

Fans can listen to the show on www.GoCountry105.com, via the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, as well as over the air locally.

