Kelley

The upcoming musical feature film MAY WE ALL (NET NEWS 11/20/20), is a joint venture between LIVELY McCABE ENTERTAINMENT and CUZBRO PRODUCTIONS, founded by FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE's BRIAN KELLEY with partners STEPHEN SNEDDEN and JUSTIN HALLIWELL. The feature will be directed by filmmaker ANDY FICKMAN, whose credits include the films PLAYING WITH FIRE, PARENTAL GUIDANCE, SHE'S THE MAN and PAUL BLART: MALL COP 2.

Also scheduled to be a stage musical, “MAY WE ALL” tells the story of JENNA COATES, a small-town Country music singer who returns home after trying to make it in NASHVILLE.

“Growing up in TEXAS, loving Country music, and being a massive FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE fan, it is a dream come true to be joining the ‘May We All’ creative team,” said FICKMAN. “The script uses powerful, heartwarming songs from some of Country music's most celebrated artists to examine the complexities of how our hometowns shape and mold our hopes and aspirations. I can't wait for the world to join us on this uplifting, musical journey.”

Featured music includes songs by TIM McGRAW, SARA EVANS, KENNY CHESNEY, KEITH URBAN, BROOKS & DUNN, SHANIA TWAIN, KACEY MUSGRAVES, CHRIS STAPLETON, LITTLE BIG TOWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT, RASCAL FLATTS, JOHN DENVER, PATSY CLINE, JOHNNY CASH, LORETTA LYNN, DOLLY PARTON, THE CHICKS, OLD DOMINION, JESSICA ANDREWS, LOCASH and more.

“My partners and I are really excited to welcome ANDY to the ‘MAY WE ALL’ fam," said KELLEY. "Not only do we connect on a Country music-lovin’ level, but I admire his work as a director and truly believe he’ll bring the heart of our script to life. It’s been a long time coming and I can’t wait for everyone to finally be able to enjoy ‘May We All’ – from the stage to the big screen.”

