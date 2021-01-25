Eight New Affiliates

The DOUG STEPHAN SHOWS NETWORK's syndicated DJV SHOW has picked up eight new affiliates; Talk WPMO-A/PASCAGOULA, MS, Talk KFOW/ROCHESTER, MN. Talk KOMY/MONTEREY-SANTA CRUZ, CA, Adult Standards KHOB/HOBBS, NM, Talk WTGB/BROWNSVILLE, TN, Talk WDOC-A/PIKEVILLE, KY, News/Talk KBST-A/BIG SPRINGS, TX and News/Talk KMAX-A/COLFAX, WA.

STEPHAN commented, "I’d like to thank all of these new affiliates to the show. Our goal is to make our listeners lives better. We want them to be informed without having to sift through the vitriol."

MCVAY MEDIA CONSULTING Pres. MIKE MCVAY added, "hat I like most about the DJV SHOW is that it's a talk show that is truly balanced in their opinions. It’s informative and fun. They’re a great first place to find what’s trending every day."

The DJV SHOW, featuring DOUG STEPHAN, JEN HORN and VICTORIA KEELAN is a part of the DOUG STEPHEN SHOWS NETWORK. For more information, contact Bobthek@comcast.net or MIKE MCVAY at mikemcvay@mcvaymedia.com.

« see more Net News