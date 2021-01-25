iHeart Media New York & Empire State Building Giveaway Dream Wedding

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK and AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK TODAY (1/25) announced it's launch, in partnership with THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING (ESB), of a national contest to award one couple with the socially distanced wedding of their dreams on VALENTINE's DAY Weekend. The ceremony will take place at the building's 86th Floor Observatory, and will include everything from the flowers to wedding rings to the bridal gown and more.

From JANUARY 25th through FEBRUARY 5th, couples whose 2020 wedding dreams were postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic can share their story online at Z100.com or LiteFM.com for the chance to win a jaw-dropping ceremony on FEBRUARY 13th. The Wedding package will also include wedding bands from AMERICAN luxury jewelry designer DAVID YURMAN. The bride will have her choice of a gown from upscale bridal boutique KLEINFELD BRIDAL with a bouquet in hand from URBAN STEMS. That evening, the newlyweds will spend their wedding night with a complimentary stay at THE LANGHAM, NEW YORK, FIFTH AVENUE, where they will toast with a welcome bottle of Champagne and enjoy a romantic rose petal turn-down service.

In addition, MOHONK MOUNTAIN HOUSE will also gift the couple a 2-night honeymoon, with meals and spa treatments included, at their iconic resort in the HUDSON VALLEY.

Couples who wish to celebrate their love without the nuptials can also participate in the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING's VALENTINE’s DAY festivities. On SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 21st, the ESB will have a professional photographer from SHOWTIME PICTURES available for a romantic photoshoot. Tickets for 2/21/21 can be purchased here.

