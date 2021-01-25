More Programming Changes At KYXY 96.5



ALL ACCESS has learned that in addition to last week's programming changes at ENTERCOM's AC KYXY (96.5) and Classic Hits KXSN (SUNNY 98.1)/SAN DIEGO (NET NEWS 1/19), GENE KNIGHT’s PM Drive position was also eliminated on FRIDAY (1/22). It's reported SHERRY KNIGHT has moved into the PM Drive slot for now.

GENE KNIGHT first joined KYXY in 1999 where he hosted afternoons and then nights until 2012. After a stint as Music Director at LM SAN DIEGO Rhythmic Oldies XHRM (MAGIC 92.5), he joined KXSN in 2016 before moving back to afternoons at KYXY in 2019. He also served as Music Director for both KYXY and KXSN.

KNIGHT told All Access, "I've had an awesome 5 years at ENTERCOM SAN DIEGO, and one highlight was being on the team that created Classic Hits giant KXSN (SUNNY 98.1) with then-PD BROOKS O'BRIAN. I'm looking forward to getting back into my first love, radio, ASAP! I miss it so much already! Open to all opportunities. Feel free to contact me at geneknight@gmail.com."

