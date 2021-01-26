-
HARDY is Most Added With 'Give Heaven Some Hell'
January 26, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
Congratulations to BIG LOUD's HARDY, who earned 38 MEDIABASE new adds this week for his single, "Give Heaven Some Hell," making it the most-added record in Country radio this week. The single has a total of 43 adds to date.
Kudos to BIG LOUD VP/Promotion STACY BLYTHE, Dir./National Promotion ALI MATKOSKY, National Dir./Radio Marketing KENNY JAY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion TYLER WAUGH, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion NIKKI WOOD, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion DAVE KIRTH, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JOHN D'AMICO, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion BRITTANI KOSTER, Coord./Promotion SARAH HEADLEY and Coordinator/Data & Research GIULIANA "G" MIGNONE.