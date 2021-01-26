Ron Campbell (Nick Folger)

RON CAMPBELL, a legendary animator who worked on both THE BEATLES' "Yellow Submarine" and "The SATURDAY Morning BEATLES Cartoon Series," as well as dozens of SATURDAY animations, has passed away at the age of 81.

CAMPBELL’s career began In 1958 with cartoons such as "Popeye," "Beetle Bailey" and "Krazy Kat" in his native AUSTRALIA. His career spanned the entire golden age of SATURDAY morning cartoons, lasting 50 years. He retired in 2008 with the show "Ed, Edd, n Eddy."

Making cartoon features was something RON had dreamed of since he was six years old when he learned that the shorts of "Tom & Jerry" that he saw in the theaters were only drawings. He was amazed that he could make drawings that could come to life….and that was it. He said he never woke up a day in his life and thought…damn I have to go to work.



Some of the many cartoons in which CAMPBELL had his hand in include "Scooby-Doo," "Smurfs," "Rugrats," "Flintstones," "Jetsons," "Yogi Bear," "Winnie the Pooh," "Cool McCool," "Sesame Street," "The Big Blue Marble," "George Of The Jungle," "Super Chicken," "Tom Slick," "Captain Caveman" and "Harlem Globetrotters," among many others.,



After his retirement in 2008, RON wanted a second act in life so he started creating paintings based on the cartoons that he was involved in (much like animator CHUCK JONES, who did this in his retirement a generation before ). As he started touring the U.S., visiting art galleries and meeting the audience that grew up with his cartoons, RON realized something that never occurred to him at the time…..the incredible impact that cartoons had on the audience.

If anyone is interested in a hand-signed RON CAMPBELL giclee, contact SCOTT SEGELBAUM at scott@rockartshow.com or (610) 389-1807.

