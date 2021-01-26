Jessica Shaw

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's COMMERCIAL MUSIC GROUP has promoted JESSICA SHAW to SVP Sync Licensing for the division.

SHAW will serve as Head of the SONY MUSIC SYNCSHIP, the centralized sync licensing team housed within the COMMERCIAL MUSIC GROUP, and lead CMG’s sync-related creative and licensing activities across all entertainment media, including film, television, commercials, video games and emerging new media. She will focus on driving SONY MUSIC’s sync licensing priorities and developing a range of new sync opportunities in support of the company’s frontline labels, international repertoire and legendary back catalog of recordings and visual content.

SHAW is based in NEW YORK and reports to SME COMMERCIAL MUSIC GROUP President RICHARD STORY.

Commented STORY, "JESSICA is an accomplished team leader with a remarkable ability to connect SONY MUSIC's artists and catalog to the world through innovative and effective approaches to sync licensing. Her keen understanding of the business has been instrumental in supporting the ongoing success of the COMMERCIAL MUSIC GROUP and we look forward to her continuing to raise visibility of our artists across the media landscape.”

During her time at SONY MUSIC, SHAW has played a key leadership role in growing SYNCSHOP's business in the commercial sync space and expanding the group’s identity across the marketplace. She most recently was Vice President, Sync Licensing for the GROUP, a position she's held since joining the company in 2014. During that time, she has overseen SYNCSHOP's Music for Brands & Advertising team, pitching and negotiating placements for SME's vast music catalog and artist roster across numerous major brands including APPLE, GOOGLE, TARGET, VOLSWAGEN, TOYOTA and BANK OF AMERICA.

Previously, SHAW was Director Of Music For Advertising at UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP from 2013-2014, and before that was Senior Manager Of Strategic Marketing for WARNER/CHAPPELL MUSIC from 2009-2013. She began her career in 2006 at BOOSEY & HAWKES working as a Music Consultant in the licensing group.

SHAW is Co-President of THE VILLAGE, a SONY employee network resource group offering a community of support to parents and caregivers through pregnancy and time away, to caring for children, seniors, and loved ones recovering from illness, and beyond. She is also President of the Board of Directors for the YOUNG NEW YORKERS' CHORUS, a nationally-recognized community vocal ensemble.

SHAW graduated with a Bachelor Of Arts In Music & International Comparative Studies from DUKE UNIVERSITY in 2005.

