-
Trey Songz Arrested At AFC Championship Game In Kansas City
January 26, 2021
-
Artist TREY SONGZ was arrested SUNDAY (1/24) at the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME in KANSAS CITY featuring the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and the BUFFALO BILLS.
During the game, at ARROWHEAD STADIUM, SONGZ ended up in a tussle with officers from the KANSAS CITY PD. SONGZ reportedly was not following COVID-19 safety protocols while in the stadium. SONGZ spent the night in custody and was released in the morning pending further investigation.
