Trey Songz (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Artist TREY SONGZ was arrested SUNDAY (1/24) at the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME in KANSAS CITY featuring the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS and the BUFFALO BILLS.

During the game, at ARROWHEAD STADIUM, SONGZ ended up in a tussle with officers from the KANSAS CITY PD. SONGZ reportedly was not following COVID-19 safety protocols while in the stadium. SONGZ spent the night in custody and was released in the morning pending further investigation.

KSHB-TV/KANSAS CITY has more here.

